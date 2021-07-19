Levi Ackerman's 803 peso detergent becomes a meme

July 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Levi Ackerman is one of the favorite characters from the animated series Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) , but we never thought that he would become the favorite to accompany us to wash our clothes.

I found Levi Ackerman detergent pic.twitter.com/2q4yNjKHED - mello (@mihaelkeeehl) January 8, 2021

One company decided to release a limited edition of its official cleaner with the face of Captain Levi. The product is touted as: 'Who better than Captain Levi to help you with the laundry?' Japanese laundry brand Kao teamed up with Attack on Titan to produce this limited edition laundry detergent. This bundle includes the saga's clean-up obsessed Captain Levi.

This article began to go viral after the Tik Tok 8rbvn account showed that he was a big fan of Captain Levi Ackerman, as by receiving his official Shingeki no Kyojin cleaner, he completed his collection of the character.

If you are also a big fan of the series or you like to keep yourself clean, you can order the detergent from the Japanese manga series throughShut up and Take my Yen or on eBay at a price of almost 40 dollars (803.19 Mexican pesos al current exchange rate).