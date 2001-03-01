If you're looking for really private e-mail, check out HushMail.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

It's scary how a determined (or just lucky) hacker could grab your e-mails, uncover your business secrets and learn all there is to know about you. So if you want really private e-mail, try HusMail, which promises the most secure Web-based e-mail on earth. "Of course, if you prefer to get mail in your regular inbox, a POP version is also available for free. How is this mail so secure? It's encrypted at a very high level. To read your e-mail, a recipient needs a "key"-a pasword that you supply. When your e-mail must remain truly confidential, HushMail may be your best bet.