Top 4 Videos Games Of 2021 That Are Bound To Take the Gaming World By Storm

July 20, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Along with advancement of technologies, the gaming industry has been growing and changing its look with unique gamification. There are uncountable games available in the market that have locked kids, youth and even adults in their charm. Ever-growing technologies, graphics, multiplex, and dimensional platforms led to the innovation of new games.

Up until mid-2021, several fascinating video games came up with promising features such as 3-D creatures, aesthetic graphics, real-time characters, sounds and animating effects. Gamification is back towards the second half of the year, with upgraded features for storyline and other games that are bound to hook users. These are four upcoming video game releases later this year that have got gamers excited.

Deathloop PS5 & PC

Deathloop is a one-of-a-kind murder puzzle game that is staged on an Island called Blackreef. This game is time-based and has a lot of mysterious puzzles that are to be solved. This murder mystery game will launch on 14 September 2021. The players in this game are armed with powerful weapons, as an assassin to kill the enemies. The daily target is to kill 8 players. Some other powers are also sourced to players like telekinesis, teleportation, and winding back time. This game has higher graphical resolutions with an attractive interface, and we sure can’t wait.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

This game isn’t new, but the Ghost of Tsushima’s latest version that is launching on 24 August 2021, has some contemporary features that allow gamers to experience this game to the fullest. Players start as the Waraji of samurai Jin Sakai when he begins his new journey. This version of the game contains some added features such as director’s commentary, Iki Island expansion, Legends co-op mode, 3D audio enhancements, and many more. PS5 owners are all set to experience higher adaptive triggers, 4K resolutions, and awesome feedbacks.

Far Cry 6 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

There are various versions of the game Far Cry. Every version of the game has some hidden updated features but this version adds a slight difference. There are higher expectations from this game because of the presence of Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring. It gives a peek into the role of a fictional Caribbean island nation. In this game, players play as freedom fighters who defeat the nemesis. Players can become a stellar open-world game. This fantasy game will be launching on 7 October 2021.

Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Before the advent of technology and mobile phones, you sure have played with Hot Wheels cars. Today, based on the previously found love for hot wheels, a new PS5 game has been designed to bring back the same emotion. In this game, there are two options that you can opt for. One is to race with Hot Wheels. The other is to build your racing tracks or elaborate on them. This wonderful game is not only packed with upgraded features but is also eye-catching. This game will be launching on 30 September 2021, and 90s-born gamers are here for the nostalgia!