Edtech Startup CareerNinja Raises Pre-Seed From Unitus Ventures

July 20, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CareerNinja has recently raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from Unitus Ventures.

The AI-powered edtech platform democratizes quality learning at affordable rates for anyone seeking to upskill. AI allows each course at CareerNinja to be segmented into multiple specializations and over 5,000 unique learning pathways personalized for learners’ needs. Learners on the platform also get one-on-one mentorship with industry experts, opportunities to work on guided projects, personalized doubt solving, a dedicated student success manager, and guaranteed placement.

Founded by Shronit Ladhani in 2017, CareerNinja is focused on making high-quality learning both practical and affordable in India.

“The outcome-focused approach at CareerNinja simply follows Newton’s third law of motion: for every bit of effort our learners put in, we exert an equal effort to provide them with holistic upskilling, mentorship and assured placement. With about 35 million students in colleges right now, India’s employable workforce is the size of a small country. Industrial revolution 4.0 will give birth to smart factories and a digitized new normal, where traditional skill sets will become obsolete. The World Economic Forum predicts the need to reskill more than 1 billion people by 2030. CareerNinja seamlessly addresses the quality upskilling needs of those early in their career and looking to upgrade their career profiles. The company uses ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) models and frameworks to make learning more personalized and interactive while bringing down the cost,” said Shronit Ladhani, founder, CareerNinja.

“Forty-three percent of businesses surveyed indicate that they are set to reduce their workforce due to technology integration, 41 per cent plan to expand their use of contractors for task-specialized work, and 34 per cent plan to expand their workforce due to technology integration. This is where CareerNinja is creating an impact. We aim to touch over a million learners by 2022. The funding secured will help us to advance the product, team, and technology to achieve this goal,” Ladhani added.

A nationwide employability report showed that graduating students had only a 20 per cent employability in today's knowledge economy. Forty-eight percent of Indian employers report difficulties filling job vacancies due to talent shortages.