Bella Vita Organic Raises $10 Mn Funding From Ananta Capital

July 20, 2021 3 min read

Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Bella Vita Organic has announced on Tuesday to have raised $10 million from Ananta Capital, a private equity platform backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group.

According to Aakash Anand, founder, Bella Vita Organic, “We’ve been fortunate to see our customers love our products right since our launch in late 2018, and today we’re elated to see our investors placing their confidence in our young brand. Bella Vita Organic has its genesis in making the best products for our consumers for all their beauty and personal care needs. This investment will further help us scale our brand & product offerings and continue to be a source of delight for our customers.”

Bella Vita Organic, a brand owned by Idam Natural Wellness Private Limited, manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products focusing on personal care solutions for all customer needs.

With a portfolio comprising of face care, body care, hair care, and soon-to-launch Ayurveda-enriched make-up, Bella Vita Organic has run profitably since inception and plans to do so while pushing the pedal on growth with this fund-raise.

“As a family, we’re proud of the relationships we’ve built in all our businesses over the last few decades and we seek to do the same through the Ananta Capital platform. With this investment in Bella Vita Organic as well, we intend to work with Aakash in building an enterprise that all of us can be proud of. In our research on the D2C personal care space we looked at a lot of companies, but Aakash and Bella Vita Organic truly stood out. Our core focus at Ananta is to build deep and long-term partnerships with the founders of companies we back. We don’t operate as conventional private equity funds but more as operating partners. With Aakash, we are excited to take Bella Vita Organic to its next level of growth,” said Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and sponsors, Ananta Capital, in a collective statement.

Started in 2018 by Aakash Anand, the idea of starting the online direct-to-consumer brand came when he saw his mother-sister duo (Anju Anand and Aashima Anand) get tremendous customer love for their salon chain which used home-made natural and ayurvedic skin & beauty products. Initially, launched with four products in the face care range, Bella Vita Organic has now over 55 products in total including a range of fragrances and essential oils.

“We at Ananta have a singular focus on investing in passionate founders who are trying to build large enterprises with a sharp focus on unit economics. Aakash and Bella Vita Organic tick all the boxes for us. We were also pleasantly surprised that founders of a lot of more established personal care companies considered Bella Vita Organic as a disruptor and a serious challenger brand in the industry,” added Lovkesh Kapoor, managing partner, Ananta Capital.

Bella Vita Organic is on the track to becoming the fastest D2C Indian skincare brand to cross Rs 100 crore in annualized revenue run rate within a record time of 3 years of existence in the business.