Wipro To Invests $1 Bn to Expand Cloud Transformation Capability And Launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro Limited, announced on Tuesday the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions, and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings, and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.

Wipro has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and today employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by the leading cloud service providers. Over the past 12 months, Wipro has announced significant cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in addition to METRO AG, one of the largest deals in Wipro’s history.

“Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this. With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro Limited.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will work with clients to better align business and IT with the cloud imperative, create significant business value and increase competitive differentiation. It will also improve their business agility, embed resilience and significantly optimize their technology investments in favor of change and innovation. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services puts client and business needs first while orchestrating simplicity in an otherwise complex ecosystem.

“Cloud adoption and innovation are an essential part of our IT strategy. For a company like METRO that operates in 25 countries, quickly migrating to the cloud enables decentralization, agility, speed, and flexibility in engineering and development. We are delighted to have a multi-year strategic partner and leader like Wipro to support our cloud strategy and simplify a complex, technology ecosystem for our success and growth,” stated Timo Salzsieder, chief information officer, METRO AG.

“With the introduction of the Chief Growth Office, we are renewing our focus on our global partnership ecosystem, amplifying and simplifying how we go to market together to orchestrate cloud transformation for our clients. We will announce a new leader for this group very soon,” added Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, Wipro Limited.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners, and cloud experts. With the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, Wipro is set to make cloud innovation and progress thrive, fueled by passion, collaboration, and boldness for clients.