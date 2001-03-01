This federal government Web site is dedicated to exposing online scams.

March 1, 2001

Fast-buck artists have moved their scams online, says the FTC, and one upshot is this federal Web site devoted to exposing cons-many of them aimed squarely at businesses. A favorite is sending you a check-it's valid and usually for a small amount, but cash it, and you've committed to a long-term Internet access agreement (frequently with a flimsy, unreliable operator). Another scam: Big fees charged by crooks who promise to create "free" business Web sites for you but subsequently bill you for lots of charges. If you're ever in doubt about a deal, check out this site. And, of course, when a deal sounds too good to be true, it's exactly that. Pass it up and wait for legit propositions.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.