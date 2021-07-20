Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The best startups at IE University have received 80 million euros of financing

Rhyde, Refuge and SafetyIn, were the winners of IE Venture Day 2021.
Image credit: depositphotos.com

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The best startups at IE University have received 80 million euros of funding during the last nine years in the Venture Days , conferences organized by the institution around the world to promote entrepreneurship. In the last edition fifteen finalists have presented their projects before a jury and an audience made up of international investors and businessmen.

Among the winners we can find startups by undergraduate students from IE University such as:

  • Rhyde , whose objective is to reduce the carbon impact of urban mobility thanks to the most sustainable micro mobility solutions
  • The startup Refuge, developed to help the community of manufacturers and users of scooters to develop under an alliance between sustainability and biodiversity
  • SafetyIn , created by IE Business School International MBA students with the mission of increasing the safety of women in cars and ultimately saving the lives of female drivers and passengers.

Likewise, for the first time and with the support of MAPFRE, IE University launched the Insurtech Lab program, focused on innovation in the insurance sector. Open to students and alumni of this educational community, of the five teams selected from nearly two hundred candidates, and after ten weeks of work, three projects have been finalists:

  • MyAllergeaze , to improve the quality of life of people with food allergies
  • Chido , fintech solution to facilitate daily needs
  • Giraez , a cash-to-service solution for sending money between people in different countries, which has been the winner of this first edition of the Insurtech Lab.

“Startups can lead the drive for sustainability, and they are doing precisely that today in the fashion, energy, banking, and other sectors. At IE University we encourage our students to pursue their business ambitions, whatever they may be. 95% of our MBAs seek a change in their professional life and entrepreneurship offers many options. Obviously, not everyone will become an entrepreneur; but 30% of our alumni will; the highest percentage in our cluster ”, commented Isabela del Alcázar, Global Head of Entrepreneurship at IE University.

For his part, for Joan Cuscó, MAPFRE's global director of Transformation, alliances like this one with IE allow “to respond to the changing demands and new needs of users and, at the same time, break the valley of death between the academic world and the world of entrepreneurship ”.

