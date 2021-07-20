Finance

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Construction and Farm Machinery Industry

The construction and farm machinery industry includes companies that make and sell tractors, planting and harvesting machines, excavators, cranes, ear...
Image credit: bridgesward / Pixabay - Valuewalk

The construction and farm machinery industry includes companies that make and sell tractors, planting and harvesting machines, excavators, cranes, earthmovers and related equipment. Moreover, it also includes companies that offer local and long-haul trucking and transfer services for freight and cargo. Just the farm equipment market is estimated to hit $113 billion by 2025, as per the data from marketsandmarkets. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the construction and farm machinery industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In Construction And Farm Machinery Industry

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest companies in the construction and farm machinery industry. Following are the ten biggest companies in the construction and farm machinery industry:

  1. Toro ($3,138 million)

Founded in 1914, this company designs, makes and markets turf equipment. The company has the following business segments – Professional and Residential. The company reported a net income of $329.7 million in 2020, compared to $273.98 million in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 15% YTD, but have lost over 2% in the last three months. Toro is headquartered in Bloomington, Minn.

  1. Terex ($4,680 million)

Founded in 1933, this company makes aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes. It has the following business segments – Materials Processing and Aerial Work Platforms. The company reported a net income of $9 million in 2020, compared to $209.7 million in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 20% YTD, but have lost over 5% in the last three months. Terex has its headquarters in Norwalk, Conn.

  1. Dover ($7,140 million)

Founded in 1955, this company makes equipment, components, and specialty systems. Also, the company offers engineering, testing, and other related services. The company reported a net income of $683.45 million in 2020, compared to $677.92 million in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 20% YTD, and over 4% in the last three months. Dover has its headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill.

  1. Oshkosh ($8,382 million)

Founded in 1917, this company designs, makes and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. The company has the following business segments – Fire & Emergency, Access Equipment, Defense, and Commercial. The company reported a net income of $324.5 million in 2020, compared to $579.4 million in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 30% YTD, but have lost over 4% in the last three months. Oshkosh is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wis.

  1. AGCO ($9,041 million)

Founded in 1990, this company makes and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. AGCO has the following geographic segments – Europe and Middle East; North America; Asia, Pacific, and Africa; and South America. The company reported a net income of $1.3 billion in 2020, compared to $2.39 billion in 2019. Its shares have gained almost 16% YTD, but have lost over 17% in the last three months. AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, Ga.

  1. Navistar International ($11,251 million)

Founded in 1986, this company makes trucks, diesel engines, buses, and military vehicles. It makes buses under the IC Bus brand. Navistar became the wholly owned subsidiary of Traton SE earlier this month. The company’s revenue dropped by 33% in 2020 from 2019. Navistar International is a private company and has its headquarters in Lisle, Ill.

  1. Parker Hannifin ($14,320 billion)

Founded in 1918, this company makes motion and control technologies and systems. Also, the company offers engineered solutions for aerospace, mobile, and industrial markets. The company reported a net income of $1.21 billion in 2020, compared to $1.51 billion in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 6% YTD, but have lost over 7% in the last three months. Parker Hannifin has its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.

  1. Paccar ($25,599 million)

Founded in 1905, this company designs and makes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. Paccar has the following business segments – Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The company reported a net income of $1.3 billion in 2020, compared to $2.39 billion in 2019. Its shares have gained almost 1% YTD, but have lost over 5% in the last three months. Paccar is headquartered in Bellevue, Wash.

  1. Deere ($39,258 million)

Founded in 1837, this company makes and sells equipment that is used in construction, turf care, agriculture and forestry. Deere has the following business segments – Construction and Forestry, Financial Services, and Agriculture and Turf. The company reported a net income of $2.75 billion in 2020, compared to $3.25 billion in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 24% YTD, but have lost over 9% in the last three months. Deere has its headquarters in Moline, Ill.

  1. Caterpillar ($53,800 million)

Founded in 1925, this company makes construction and mining equipment, diesel-electric locomotives, industrial gas turbines and diesel and natural gas engines. The company reported a net income of $3 billion in 2020, compared to $6.09 billion in 2019. Its shares have gained more than 11% YTD, but have lost over 10% in the last three months. Caterpillar is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.

