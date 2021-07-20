Finance

Bitcoin Falls Below $30.000 Over Delta Variant Fears

Bitcoin falls 6% to $30,000 for the first time in more than a month, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, threatening to sweep away the rest of t...
Next Article
Bitcoin Falls Below $30.000 Over Delta Variant Fears
Image credit: WorldSpectrum / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Bitcoin falls 6% to $30,000 for the first time in more than a month, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, threatening to sweep away the rest of the crypto market. CNBC reports that $89 billion were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market in one day.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Bitcoin Falls, Affecting Crypto Market

As fears over a sluggish recovery and the Delta variant grow, other cryptoassets also reported prominent falls. Ether, which is waging the cryptocurrency war with bitcoin, plunged about 7% to $1,750, while litecoin fell 11%, down 9.5%.

As reported by CNN, bitcoin falls after "Wall Street was hit hard Monday by anxiety over the recent spread of Covid-19 and the threat it poses to the economic recovery."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDU) dived by 2.1% or about 725 points. The S&P 500 (SPX) finished Monday with a 1.6% slip, while the Nasdaq (COMP) dipped by 1.1%.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, wrote in a note: “Bitcoin is the ultimate risky asset right now and it could see intense selling pressure if Wall Street enters into panic selling mode.”

Investing in cryptocurrencies is based on trust and liquidity, and since there is a little less, the environment simply presents more challenges in the short term, said Keith Lerner, market strategist at Trust Advisory Services on Bloomberg.

Cryptocurrencies, Up Against It

Analysts see the $30,000 level as critical for bitcoin, especially when the price held in January amid the regulatory repression in China and the U.K. The loss of this benchmark could cause many investors to throw in the towel with bitcoin.

The next floor for bitcoin would be at $20,000, the point where the spectacular bull rally began, taking prices to the $65,000 mark. Still, the bitcoin plunge could drag along the entire crypto market, especially ether, which has also lost the $ 2,000 reference.

Strategist Vijay Ayyar asserts that bitcoin would need to form another bottom before resuming the uptrend. He predicts that the cryptocurrency will fluctuate in the wide range of $20,000-40,000 for the remainder of 2021.

With this outlook, bitcoin faces a giant challenge now that its main bullish narratives have been exhausted.

Regulatory crackdowns keep coming from all fronts, with China clamping on the industry and reducing crypto mining power by 75.65% between September 2019 and April 2021. The U.K. banned Chinese cryptocurrency platform Binance in June, one of the world’s largest in terms of volume.

In the U.S., the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen pressured the country’s financial regulators to approve new control rules over what is known as “stablecoins” or digital currencies with a stable quotation.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises