Apple will delay its return to offices for at least a month due to the increase in COVID-19 cases: Report

The company had announced that it wanted staff to return to the offices three days a week starting in September.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple will not return to the offices. At least not yet.

According to sources reported by Bloomberg , the Cupertino, California company is planning to have its staff return to work in offices until October, instead of September as it had announced, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases .

In June Apple had announced its intentions to return its staff to the offices in September and implement a hybrid model where they would only work in person for three days a week.

Before this communication, Apple employees expressed themselves through a letter:

“... We would like to take the opportunity to communicate a growing concern among our colleagues. This remote work / flexible location policy from Apple, and the communication around it, has already forced some of our colleagues to resign, ”they explain in the letter obtained by The Verge .

Likewise, they express that without the inclusion that flexibility provides, they feel that they must choose between a combination of their families, their well-being and being able to do their job better or remain part of the company.

Several countries such as Mexico and the United States are experiencing a third wave of SARSCov2 cases , particularly in areas where vaccination has been lowest. According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), as of July 12, infections worldwide increased 12% compared to the previous week.

