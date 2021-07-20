Apple will delay its return to offices for at least a month due to the increase in COVID-19 cases: Report

July 20, 2021 2 min read

Apple will not return to the offices. At least not yet.

According to sources reported by Bloomberg , the Cupertino, California company is planning to have its staff return to work in offices until October, instead of September as it had announced, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases .

In June Apple had announced its intentions to return its staff to the offices in September and implement a hybrid model where they would only work in person for three days a week.

Before this communication, Apple employees expressed themselves through a letter:

“... We would like to take the opportunity to communicate a growing concern among our colleagues. This remote work / flexible location policy from Apple, and the communication around it, has already forced some of our colleagues to resign, ”they explain in the letter obtained by The Verge .

Likewise, they express that without the inclusion that flexibility provides, they feel that they must choose between a combination of their families, their well-being and being able to do their job better or remain part of the company.

Several countries such as Mexico and the United States are experiencing a third wave of SARSCov2 cases , particularly in areas where vaccination has been lowest. According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), as of July 12, infections worldwide increased 12% compared to the previous week.