Santander and Crehana will give scholarships in 3D Animation and Digital Architecture to young Mexicans

July 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Banco Santander , in alliance with the online education platform, Crehana , will award 400 scholarships to students, professionals and academics interested in developing their skills in Digital Architecture and 3D Animation. This will be through the program “Becas Santander Estudios | Employability in the Creative Industry - Crehana ”.

The initiative will allow beneficiary students to access two months of online education, during which they will be able to make use of digital tools and obtain mentoring with experts that will help them develop their creative, professional and business skills, in order to promote employability in the creative industry in Mexico.

“It has been through our various scholarship programs that we have encouraged young university students to complement their training with tools that are being essential for employability and entrepreneurship. We have sought to cover various professional fields ranging from epidemiology, data science and programming, to creative industries such as this call, which we are launching in conjunction with Crehana, which is an online education platform with extensive experience ", he commented in a statement, Arturo Cherbowski Lask, executive director of Santander Universidades and general director of Universia México.

Throughout the program, the beneficiary will take a learning path made up, first, by the common business core modules in which the apprentice will acquire Soft Skills essential for professional success, as well as communication and leadership knowledge. in the digital age, to later be able to select a specialty: Digital Architecture, where the applicant will learn to generate 2D and 3D plans for architectural projects; o 3D Animation, which will allow you to acquire knowledge in Digital Animation and 3D Modeling.

Among other requirements, those interested must state the reasons that drive them to participate in this program and take the 8-hour course "Introduction to Digital Skills", which consists of a basic training in the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and the which will serve as an essential requirement for the validation of registration to the call.

Upon completion of the 8-week course, students will earn a certificate issued by Crehana. Registration for the program will be open until August 2, 2021 through the official website .