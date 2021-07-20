One million people signed up to participate in the tourist trip to the Moon

July 20, 2021 2 min read

We continue with space tourism travel. Through a video via YouTube , the Japanese businessman, Yusaku Maezawa , announced that the project "dearMoon" (dear Moon) has received one million applications to obtain one of the eight places available to participate in SpaceX's trip to the Moon. scheduled for 2023.

"We have received applications from a million people from 249 countries and territories, that is, basically from all over the world," Maezawa explained. The project asked those interested to send a video explaining why they should go to space or what they wanted to achieve with this trip, within them great artistic personalities are recognized such as: Steve Aoki, Avery Singer, Essdras M. Suárez, and many more.

The selection process for this trip, orchestrated by the businessman and Elon Musk's aerospace company, is coming to an end, and now the organizers will proceed to interview potential candidates, some of whom will be selected for a second interview and health tests.

Why are you looking for people to go to the moon?

The founder and former CEO of Zozo Inc, he was the first person to pay to book a trip aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket. However, he did not want to go alone and in March he launched a call through his social networks to choose eight people who will accompany him.

At first, Maezawa, was looking only for "talented artists" with the goal that they will create "something wonderful" about their experience on the journey when they return home. However, then he opened his horizons and not only artists could apply. This is how now it got the participation of a million people around the world.