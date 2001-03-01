Foreign Affair

All the statistical information about other countries you can get your hands on

March 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Because you probably don't carry random stats about other countries in your head (such as the population of Ireland or the percentage at which the Irish economy is growing), simply log on to Country-Watch for the information. (And in case you didn't know, the answers are 3.6 million and 9.5 percent annually, respectively.) It used to take days of phone calls to acquire that knowledge, but a visit to Country-Watch leads you to snapshots of dozens of countries. A big plus: The site features a search engine that ferrets out country-specific current news coverage, so you can skim the headlines in the nations of your choice. Next time you do business abroad, visit CountryWatch for instant updates.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.