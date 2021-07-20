Do you need a little extra money? Check out these part-time jobs in CDMX

July 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are in the middle of summer, so a little extra money is not bad for anyone.

For that, the Subprogram of Compensation for Temporary Employment of Mexico City published nine vacancies for temporary jobs with shifts of approximately four hours a day.

The Ministry of Mobility of CDMX (Semovi) indicates on its page that the people hired will receive monthly financial support with salaries from 2,600 pesos per month, up to 3,400 pesos for four months for working five days a week.

Vacancies for part-time jobs in CDMX

According to Noticieros Televisa , temporary jobs are in the 2021 Public Transportation Assistance and Improvement Program project.

The vacancies are:

Gauges

For those over 18 years of age with truncated or completed high school; with leadership skills. Skills to deal with people. Good spatial perception.

Archivists / File Control

For people over 20 years old. Bachelor's degree at least 80% of credits in Administration, Social Work, Public Administration or related. Skills in citizen service, computer use, problem solving.

Sales advisers

From the age of 20 with a truncated or finished career. They should have knowledge in administrative and marketing areas, as well as previous experience in sales.

Window service / administrative assistant

From the age of 22 with completed high school or truncated bachelor's degree. They must have citizen service skills, computer use, Office parcel, internet services, responsibility and honesty.

Assistant in the delivery of support to concessioned transport

People over the age of 20 can apply. Truncated Bachelor's Degree in Administration, Social Work or related. Citizen service skills, computer use, problem solving.

Assistant in issuance of procedures in concession extension

Since 20 years. Truncated Bachelor's Degree in Administration, Social Work or the like. Skills in citizen service, computer use, problem solving.

Site and base mapping

From 22 years old. With completed career or at least 80% of the credits completed. Bachelor's degree in urban planning, geography, transportation engineering, urban planning, architecture and the like. Skills in Geographic Information Systems, Geolocation and Data Visualization.

Modules Supervisor

The requirements are to be over 23 years old and have a degree with at least 80% credits in Administration, Social Work or related; as well as citizen service skills, use of office packages, responsibility and honesty.

Verifier of legal records for data correction

The requirements that are needed are to be a graduate or pursuing a truncated career in Administrative Law or the like.

How to apply?

Send an email to proyectosemovi.atencionymejora@gmail.com .

Please scan and attach a copy of:

INE / IFE

curp

Proof of address

Proof of your last degree of studies (official, legible with signature or institutional seal).

If you require more information, call 55 57 09 32 33 extensions 3003 and 3042 or institutional email trabajo.digno@cdmx.gob.mx.