Finance

Jeff Bezos Kicked Off Space Tourism Onboard Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), took off to outer space on a Blue Origin mission, hence kicking off space tourism. Q2 2021 hedge...
Next Article
Jeff Bezos Kicked Off Space Tourism Onboard Blue Origin
Image credit: Image source: YouTube Video Screenshot - Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), took off to outer space on a Blue Origin mission, hence kicking off space tourism.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Bezos Kicked-Off Space Tourism

The date marked the 52nd anniversary of humans landing on the Moon in NASA’s Apollo XI Mission, but five decades later the space race continues its course with several billionaire adventurers deciding to bet on commercial flights into space.

With today’s trip, Jeff Bezos has joined the competition alongside other powerful magnates such as Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

The flight lasted 10 minutes at a speed of 2,300 mph, reaching an altitude of 100 kilometers. With a seat valued at $28 million, it is estimated to have cost $2.8 million per minute.

The crew consisted of Bezos and his brother Mark, as well as Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old teenage tourist. There were no pilots since the capsule is completely automated.

Before the launch, the New Shepard had made 15 automated test flights with no people on board, as reported by NBC, with Bezos and the crew conducting an intensive training course on Sunday.

Amazon is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.

A Sensational Milestone

The group was traveling in the capsule attached to the top of the rocket, which they accessed half an hour before launch.

Once checks had been carried out, the four crew members awaited the start of the trip comfortably lying down and with their seat belts fastened.

After 9 am EDT, the countdown gave way to the engines’ ignition, propelling the New Shepard rocket into the sky at blistering speed.

As the mark where the Kármán line was set, rocket and capsule separated while laughter and shouts of joy filtered through the live broadcast of the event.

Meanwhile, the euphoric astronauts enjoyed the weightlessness and views of the Earth. The journey lasted 10 minutes after takeoff, and three parachutes slowed the fall.

The New Shepard vehicle will carry out two more flights this year. In the next launch, the still anonymous winner of the auction will travel for a seat in today's trip that he rejected due to scheduling problems.

Before taking off, Bezos told CNN that the space tourism mission was about “building a road to space for the next generations to do amazing things there, and those amazing things will solve problems here on Earth.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises