This newest search engine lets you paste in chunks of text you want to search for.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

Mainstream search engines don't always deliver what you want, but Digital Integrity might. This innovative twist on searching lets you paste in a chunk of text, even a paragraph, and then it looks for similar documents online. "Find content, not keywords" is the motto here, and that means this is the tool to use when searches on other engines overwhelm you with irrelevant links.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.