WhatsApp already allows you to enter group calls and video calls even if they have started, that's how it works

July 20, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp has made a change with a view to improving the experience of its users in group calls and video calls . The platform now allows guests to enter these at any time while they are still in progress and not only at the time of receiving the notification, something that could not be done before.

Before, if you ignored the invitation to a group call, WhatsApp prevented you from joining later. Now,. the conference will remain open accessible with a direct access in the WhatsApp chats, and you will be able to "leave and re-enter whenever you want" for the duration of the communication and as long as the participants do not withdraw the invitation.

“Today we introduce a new feature that allows you to join a group call, even if it has already started. The ability to join a call later takes the pressure off of having to answer the group call as soon as it begins. In addition, it makes group calls on WhatsApp as spontaneous and simple as a conversation in person, "said Mark Zuckerberg's messaging app on his blog .

NO MORE FOMO. You won't miss a group call because you didn't get to the phone fast enough anymore! With Joinable calls on WhatsApp you can join an ongoing call at any time! pic.twitter.com/UXcF18THu4 - WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2021

“We also created a screen that has information about the call: it shows who is already on the call and who was invited to participate, but has not joined yet. And, even if you click on 'Ignore', you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp ” , detailed WhatsApp.

To use this function you must have the latest WhatsApp update and start the call or video call regularly. Just choose up to seven people to send them an invitation to participate, which they can accept or ignore. Before entering, everyone will see the list of participants and other invited contacts who have not yet responded, and each user can join the conversation at any time while it is active.

This is the first major change WhatsApp has made to its video calling service since April 2020, when it expanded the capacity to eight participants. However, the platform has made other interesting modifications that are conquering users, such as seeing the photos that disappear again , the multi-device mode , the option to change the time to send messages and the new ' disappearance mode ' , among others. .