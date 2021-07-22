Physical Fitness

This 'Shark Tank' Favorite Makes Working Out From Home Easier

No need to worry about leaving home for a great workout.
The world changed drastically over the past year, and, despite some things returning to normal, some changes may be here to stay. Nearly 42 percent of American workers continue to work from home, reflecting a change that much of the workforce hopes is here to stay. But while working from home may be more convenient and more productive for many, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to leave to run errands or go to the gym. But you won't need to worry about leaving home for a great workout when you have the Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym.

Featured on ABC's Shark Tank and recipient of a 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon, the Terra-Core is a complete home gym that's the result of years of research and development. The versatile system works as a balance trainer, stepper, and fully functional bench that is designed to optimize training and strengthening the human body. It offers push-up handles on the bottom side and sets up easily with dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine balls, TRX, and all other fitness accessories, giving you a complete gym to work your entire body. Thanks to the balance element, it engages four times more muscle groups than traditional benches.

The Terra-Core is built to commercial standards and was tested to withstand up to 4,500 lbs, so it's proven to last whether you're doing crunches, planks, strength training, or anything else. It comes with an exercise poster to help you advance from foundational to advanced exercises over time while the Terra-Core app gives you on-demand access to new and exciting workouts every month and challenges from other Terra-Core users.

Get an incredible home workout every single day. Normally $199, you can get the Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym for 10 percent off at just $179.99 for a limited time.

