FinTech

Will fintechs dominate the Mexican banking market?

There are still challenges that fintech companies must face, but let's look at the data and an expert opinion.
Next Article
Will fintechs dominate the Mexican banking market?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fintech companies have become an alternative for users, whether they are banked or not. The former have found better conditions to request loans in this type of company, while the latter have taken advantage of a model that allows them to finally access the financial system.

In several respects, the financial technology industry begins to gain ground in the banking market. First of all, fintechs are a great option for a large part of the population due to their accessibility. This is important, since according to figures from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) , only 76.5% of the population has access to a branch less than four kilometers away.

In this sense, according to figures from the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH) of 2019, 86.5 million Mexicans; that is, 75.1% of the population over six years of age has a cell phone.

If we take into account that only 47% of the adult population has a bank account, according to INEGI, a digital financial solution, such as fintech, can be an alternative to access products and services in places where there is no necessary physical infrastructure.

SMEs look to fintech

During the pandemic, several sectors were left unprotected. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are in this group. This type of business was affected by the economic effects of the health emergency and did not find support in traditional banking. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reveal that one million 10 thousand 857 businesses closed their doors definitively in 2020.

Furthermore, according to Banco de México (Banxico) , 79.2% of companies did not use new bank loans in the first quarter of this year. Among the main reasons for not requesting it were less favorable conditions of access to credit and higher costs.

At the height of the pandemic, banks were no longer an option for this type of business. According to BBVA Research figures, during April 2021 there was a contraction of the credit granted to the private sector by commercial banks of 8.8% per year. This is the largest drop since the downward trend began in May 2020.

Fintech companies, in this scenario, have capitalized on this customer demand for credit by offering greater facilities to access this type of financial product, in addition to giving lower interest rates.

Will fintechs dominate?

Fintech companies have made a big splash and are certainly looking to overtake traditional financial institutions in the banking market. The accessibility to these types of platforms and the facilities to access their products certainly give them an advantage.

The Fintech Mexico Association points out that in our country 4.6 million people or companies already use a solution based on financial technology and it is expected that by the end of 2021 this figure will reach 9.2 million users.

The growth of this industry is undeniable. However, there are still some challenges ahead. One of them is connectivity: it is not enough that most Mexicans have a cell phone. To open and manage a digital account they also need to be connected to the internet.

Mistrust and ignorance are other aspects to overcome for these companies. There is still uncertainty in a sector of the population regarding these alternatives to traditional banking. Another large percentage have not even heard of fintechs. In order to position itself as the first option in the Mexican banking market, it is important that the industry faces these challenges.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

Why is a digital financing alternative for your startup more convenient than a bank loan?

FinTech

5 entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing the fintech industry in Mexico

FinTech

AI Will Fuel the Financial-Services Revolution. Here's What to Know.