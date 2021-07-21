These Are The Top Ten Stock Picks Of Ray Dalio

July 21, 2021 5 min read

Ray Dalio (Raymond Thomas Dalio) is one of the most successful hedge fund managers. He founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975 out of his apartment, and now, it is the world's largest hedge fund with over $200 billion under management. Dalio’s Pure Alpha strategy has generated an annualized return of 12% since December 1991. With a net worth of more than $20 billion, Dalio is the 88th richest person as per an estimate by Forbes. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock picks of Ray Dalio.

Top Ten Stock Picks of Ray Dalio

We have referred to the most recent 13F filing to come up with the top ten stock picks of Ray Dalio. A point to note is that we have only considered Dalio’s stock picks. Apart from stocks (mentioned below), his top ten holdings also include SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. Following are the top ten stock picks of Ray Dalio:

Pinduoduo

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that develops and manages an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform offers merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. Dalio’s Pinduoduo holding is worth $149.4 million, and accounts for about 1.3% of his portfolio. Pinduoduo shares are down more than 40% YTD, and over 20% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $8.62 billion for 2020.

Starbucks Corporation

Founded in 1985, this company makes, markets and retails specialty coffee. Starbucks sells its products under several popular brands, including Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle's Best. Dalio’s Starbucks holding is worth $153 million, and accounts for about 1.3% of his portfolio. Starbucks shares are up more than 9% YTD, and almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $23.51 billion for 2020.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Founded in 1983, this company operates membership warehouses and offers food and sundries, fresh foods, hardlines, softlines and more. Dalio’s Costco holding is worth $198.4 million, and accounts for about 1.7% of his portfolio. Costco Wholesale shares are up more than 10% YTD, and over 11% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $166.76 billion for 2020.

McDonald's Corporation

Founded in 1955, this company operates and franchises fast-food restaurants. Dalio’s McDonald's holding is worth $210.8 million, and accounts for about 1.9% of his portfolio. His hedge fund increased its position in McDonald's by 22% during the first quarter of this year. McDonald's shares are up more than 9% YTD, and almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $19.21 billion for 2020.

PepsiCo

Founded in 1965, this company makes, markets, distributes and sells beverages, food, and snacks. PepsiCo sells products under several popular brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Tropicana and more. Dalio’s PepsiCo holding is worth $253 million, and accounts for about 2.2% of his portfolio. PepsiCo shares are up more than 5% YTD, and over 6% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $70.37 billion for 2020.

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886, it is a holding company, that together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, as well as makes and sells products in the health care field. Dalio’s Johnson & Johnson holding is worth $281 million, and accounts for about 2.5% of his portfolio. Johnson & Johnson shares are up more than 7% YTD, and over 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $82.57 billion for 2020.

The Coca-Cola Company

Founded in 1886, this company makes, markets and sells non-alcoholic beverages. The company offers soft drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, enhanced water and sports drinks, and more. Dalio’s Coca-Cola holding is worth $298.7 million, and accounts for about 2.6% of his portfolio. Coca-Cola Company shares are up more than 1% YTD, and over 2% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $33.03 billion for 2020.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Founded in 1999, this company, together with its subsidiaries, offers online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. Dalio’s Alibaba holding is worth $318 million, and accounts for about 2.8% of his portfolio. Alibaba Group shares are down over 9% YTD, and over 8% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $571.88 billion for 2020.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Founded in 1837, this company offers personal and homecare products. Dalio’s Procter & Gamble holding is worth $435.9 million, and accounts for about 3.8% of his portfolio. The Procter & Gamble Company shares are up almost 1% YTD, and over 2% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $70.95 billion for 2020 and has 64 successive years of dividend growth history.

Walmart

Founded in 1945, this company deals in retail and wholesale business and offers consumer items at everyday low prices. Dalio’s Walmart holding is worth $487.8 million, and accounts for about 4.3% of his portfolio. Walmart shares are down more than 1% YTD, but are up almost 1% in the last three months. The company has raised its dividends in the past 47 consecutive years.