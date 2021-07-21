This shipping company may become Amazon Prime's rival

July 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Cainiao is an Alibaba subsidiary logistics company that plans to take any product anywhere in the world in 72 hours and for three dollars a month (approximately 60 Mexican pesos), according to a report by The Wall Street Journal .

This company that handles AliExpress deliveries may become a direct competitor to Amazon Prime . It was founded in 2013 and is committed to the use of technology as automatons for its deliveries and processes.

Amazon has achieved fast deliveries thanks to its investment in logistics. The company founded by Jeff Bezos has 40,000 trucks on 75 planes in the more than 20 countries where it operates.

For its part, Cainiao has alliances with more than 3,000 logistics companies and seeks to achieve the milestone of fast deliveries through them. Also, the price of the AliExpress subscription would be a little lower than what Amazon Prime costs, at least in a European market.

Alibaba's affiliate ecommerce firm is still expected to announce the launch date of this subscription.