There is insurance for your pet and here are some reasons to consider it

In many Mexican families, pets are like one more member of these . According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) , 57 out of 100 Mexican households have a pet. Dogs, according to this report, represent 85% of the pets that are in the homes of our country.

On July 21, World Dog Day is celebrated and, in this context, it is important to remember the importance that these animals have in our lives and how we can protect them.

“There are financial products, such as insurance, that can help us protect our pets in the event of something unforeseen. These products can cover from health complications or expenses for any damage that our pet has done to a hairdresser ”, points out Iván Hernández, Cofounder & Head of Product at Coru.

In the market there are some insurances that can protect your economy in case of an emergency. According to Coru, these are the reasons why it is worth taking out insurance for your furry:

Take care of your health . Taking out insurance for your pet can take a load off your shoulders. This product covers you in case your pet has a health problem. In general, this type of insurance covers medical expenses resulting from accidents or non-preventable illnesses. There are policies in which the coverage can also include a vaccination plan, telephone medical attention and veterinary advice.

. Taking out insurance for your pet can take a load off your shoulders. This product covers you in case your pet has a health problem. In general, this type of insurance covers medical expenses resulting from accidents or non-preventable illnesses. There are policies in which the coverage can also include a vaccination plan, telephone medical attention and veterinary advice. Damage to third parties . With this type of product you protect yourself against the possibility of your dog causing accidental damage to property, another pet or a person. For example, insurance can cover medical expenses and the care required by a person who had a mishap with your pet. These products are designed so that you only have to worry about the health of your best friend.

. With this type of product you protect yourself against the possibility of your dog causing accidental damage to property, another pet or a person. For example, insurance can cover medical expenses and the care required by a person who had a mishap with your pet. These products are designed so that you only have to worry about the health of your best friend. In the worst situation . Pet insurance helps you at a bad time for you and your family, such as the death of your pet or its sacrifice after suffering an accident. In the event of death, the insurance may cover part of the funeral expenses or even pay compensation.

. Pet insurance helps you at a bad time for you and your family, such as the death of your pet or its sacrifice after suffering an accident. In the event of death, the insurance may cover part of the funeral expenses or even pay compensation. Protection in case of theft or loss . This is a situation that no one wants to experience with their pets, but it can be a possibility. In the event that your dog or cat gets lost, there are insurances that provide legal advice and in some cases they can also pay compensation.

What pet insurance is there?

In the Mexican market there are several options to protect your pets. These are some of the most prominent options:

Pet insurance - BBVA Bancomer . With this insurance you can obtain benefits such as aesthetics for your dog or cat, coverage of up to 10,000 pesos in damages to third parties, the cost of a vaccine per year, medical guidance and veterinary service at home or in the office. To access this insurance, your pet must be a domestic dog or cat and be between 6 months and 9 years old. This insurance is renewed annually until the animal turns 12 years old. At any time it can be canceled.

Pet insurance - Mapfre . This insurance covers medical expenses due to non-preventable accident or illness, funeral expenses, coverage in case of damage to third parties, search expenses in case of loss, in case of death or forced sacrifice, among others. To access this insurance, your pet must be between 6 months and 7 years old, in addition to having a valid vaccination card, deworming and photograph at the time of hiring.

Pet Insurance - Sura . This insurance covers the expenses for damages to third parties in case of attack, bite and material damage. It also covers veterinary expenses and medicines. In the event that your pet is lost or stolen, Sura is committed to helping you find it. This policy also covers funeral expenses and the application of euthanasia. Grooming, bathing and dog walking services are other benefits.