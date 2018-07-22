Why losing a dog can be as hard as losing a family member

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

By Frank T. McAndrew , Knox College

My wife and I recently went through the worst time of our lives - the euthanasia of our beloved dog, Murphy. I remember making eye contact with Murphy, moments before he stopped breathing. She looked at me with a lovely mix of confusion and confirmation that we were all okay because we were there with her.

When people who have not had a dog see their friends who have pets cry over their loss, they usually think that they are exaggerating a bit, since "it is just a dog."

However, those who love dogs know the truth: a pet is not "just a dog."

Many times, my friends have confessed to me, feeling guilty, that they had mourned the loss of a dog more than that of their family or friends. A study has confirmed that, for most people, the loss of their dog is, in almost all cases, comparable to the loss of a loved one. Unfortunately, in our culture we do not do ceremonies, we do not put obituaries in the newspapers and there is no religious service for the loss of our pet; By avoiding all of the above, we will feel a little less ashamed for showing in public that we regret his death .

Perhaps, if we were aware of how strong and intense the bond between a master and his pet is, we would accept that pain much better. That would help dog owners accept their death and get over it.

A unique link between species

What do dogs have that makes their bond with humans so special?

For humans to know, they have had to adapt to living with them for the past 10,000 years, and they have done quite well. They are the only animals that have evolved and have become companions and friends. Anthropologist Brian Hare has written Domestication Hypothesis where he explains that dogs went from being gray wolves to animals with social skills that we interact with just like we do with other people.

Perhaps one of the reasons why our relationship with dogs is more satisfying than with humans is that dogs give us unconditional, uncritical and positive love. The saying goes : "I'm going to become the kind of person my dog thinks I am."

It's not by chance. They have been selectively bred to be on the lookout for people. An MRI shows how the dog's brain reacts with the same enthusiasm to its owners as it does to food. Dogs recognize people and learn to interpret human emotions and facial expressions . Scientific studies have also indicated that dogs notice the intentions of humans, try to help their masters and even avoid people who do not cooperate with their owners or who do not treat them well.

It is no wonder that humans respond positively to this affection, this help, and this loyalty. Looking at a dog can make people smile . Dog owners have greater well-being and are happier, on average, than people who have cats or who do not have any pets.

Like a member of the family

Our great affection for dogs is mentioned in a recent study on "getting the wrong name", that is, when we call someone by another name. Like when parents make a mistake calling one of their children by the name of another. The same happens when we confuse the name of the pet with one of the names of the members of the family, which indicates that the name of the dog has been associated with the same cognitive group that contains the rest of the family members. Interestingly, this rarely happens with cats.

It goes without saying how much owners miss their dogs when they are not with them.

Psychologist Julie Axelrod said that the loss of a dog is so painful because owners are not losing just one pet. It can mean the loss of unconditional love, of a partner who provides security and comfort, and you may have protected that being like a child.

The loss of a dog can also seriously disrupt the owner's routine, much more so than if he had lost a relative or friend. For owners, their daily schedules, even on vacation, can revolve around their pet's needs. Changes in lifestyle and daily routine are one of the main causes of stress.

According to a recent survey , many of those who have lost their pets believed they saw or heard the movement, breathing, or cry of their deceased pet. This usually happens shortly after death, especially to owners who were very close to their pet.

It is true that the death of a dog is terrible. But owners are so used to the comforting and uncritical presence of their canine companions that very often they end up getting a new one.

Yes, I miss my dog, but I'm sure I'll go through this again in a few years.

