Try this site for a clever new way to find out more about security for your computer.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

For an innovative way to learn about computer security, log on to Cyber W@rs WW3: The CyberN@ut Adventures, an episodic news and information portal. The site features an adventure set in the present, where powerful cybercriminals and government cybercrime fighters do battle across the firewall frontiers in cyberspace. The stakes are computer networking security, consumer confidence and ultimate control of the World Wide Web. Tips on securing your site against a hacker attack, Internet Security information and services, free security software, online security analysis, online tech support, computer security news, free e-mail banking and Web surfing features all provide a framework for adventure episodes.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.