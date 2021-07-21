Netflix confirms its expansion into the video game market

July 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Netflix has confirmed its entry into the video game market , through a letter from the company itself to investors they have explained that they will start in the area of mobile games . So far, not many details have been given with which we can fulfill our expectations.

The 12-page letter only has a small fragment that refers to the new expansion of video games, they mention the following:

"We are also in the early stages of expansion into games, building on our previous efforts around interactivity (eg 'Black Mirror Bandersnatch' and our 'Stranger Things' games). We see games as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion into original movies, animation, and unscripted television. Games will be included in Netflix members' subscription at no additional cost , as will movies and series.

At the beginning, we will mainly focus on games for mobile devices. We are very excited about our film and TV series offering and look forward to a long track record of increased investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but as we have been pushing original programming for almost a decade we think now is the time. to learn more about how our members rate games. "

It is not known if the games will be downloadable, streaming or if they will have a service similar to Google Stadia or xCloud. Only the competition against YouTube, Epic Games and Tik Tok continues.