Netflix

Netflix confirms its expansion into the video game market

The streaming company decided to start with games on smartphones.
Next Article
Netflix confirms its expansion into the video game market
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Netflix has confirmed its entry into the video game market , through a letter from the company itself to investors they have explained that they will start in the area of mobile games . So far, not many details have been given with which we can fulfill our expectations.

The 12-page letter only has a small fragment that refers to the new expansion of video games, they mention the following:

"We are also in the early stages of expansion into games, building on our previous efforts around interactivity (eg 'Black Mirror Bandersnatch' and our 'Stranger Things' games). We see games as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion into original movies, animation, and unscripted television. Games will be included in Netflix members' subscription at no additional cost , as will movies and series.

At the beginning, we will mainly focus on games for mobile devices. We are very excited about our film and TV series offering and look forward to a long track record of increased investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but as we have been pushing original programming for almost a decade we think now is the time. to learn more about how our members rate games. "

It is not known if the games will be downloadable, streaming or if they will have a service similar to Google Stadia or xCloud. Only the competition against YouTube, Epic Games and Tik Tok continues.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Netflix

Netflix's new shuffle feature will help you choose what to watch

Netflix

'La casa de las Flores, the Movie' and 'La divina gula': Netflix bets on Mexican titles to go back in 2021

Netflix

Netflix Will Invest More Than 300 Million Dollars in Productions in Mexico