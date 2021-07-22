Welfare Pension 2021: Check the registration date, how to register and receive bimonthly payments

July 22, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



In the following months, the authorities of the Ministry of Welfare in Mexico will add more than two million adults over 65 to the Welfare Pension , reported the undersecretary, Ariadna Montiel Reyes , in a morning conference on July 19. The above represents an investment of more than 91 billion pesos.

How much did the pension for the elderly increase?

The official recalled that from December 2018 to July of this year the pension for older adults increased 1,940 pesos, therefore, they currently receive 15% more, that is, 3,100 pesos every two months.

It is worth mentioning that this is one of the most used economic support in Mexico and whose importance has been on the rise over the last 10 years. The pension has the main objective of providing well-being to the elderly, as well as improving their quality of life, it is an income that is granted bimonthly.

Minimum age to enroll in the Welfare Pension 2021

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on March 21 that the age to receive the pension for the elderly will drop from 68 to 65 years and that the amount of these will gradually increase until reaching double in 2024, to 6 thousand bimonthly pesos.

The Undersecretary of Welfare pointed out that in 2021, the budget for the pension is 152 thousand 011 million pesos, by 2022 it will be 240 billion pesos, by 2023 it will increase to 300 billion pesos and in 2024 370 billion pesos will be allocated. .

Likewise, he added that registration modules will be installed around the country, so that from August 2, 2021, the registration of senior citizens of 65 years of age to the registry of pension beneficiaries begins.

The new onboard strategy will consider this:

Registration modules will be installed throughout the country

It starts in all the municipalities of the country

It will be held in up to five bi-months

In the first two months, the poorest municipalities will be covered

In rural areas they will be installed where the pension is collected

In urban areas they will be installed in public squares

In these same places a call will be made for the delivery of the Banco del Bienestar card

Where is the Welfare Pension payment made?

The payment is made in the account that is provided to them by the program and will be reflected on a bimonthly basis.

To withdraw the pension money, you must go to a bank branch of the institution to which you have been given the account, with your four-digit PIN that you gave when activating the card.

As already mentioned, the payment is bimonthly, of $ 3,100, that is, $ 1,550 pesos per month.

The documents that you must have on hand for registration (it will be from August 2)