Why were the Hotmail memes unleashed?

No, you will not have to change your account to use this domain.
We are sorry millennials, but the famous Hotmail 'messenger' will not return and you will not have to change your account to use this domain.

Some memes were sparked when someone asked the following question on their Twitter profile: "Who still has their Hotmail account?" Many people admitted that they continue to use it. Notably, Microsoft said goodbye to the domains "Hotmail" and " Live "since 2012 when he changed them to Outlook.

Hotmail launched in 1996 and was created at Stanford University by Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith. The name is a tribute to the acronym HTML and its creator. And what they were looking for with it was to develop a free email that you could access directly from your browser instead of installing software on your computer.

This iconic email domain was first unveiled on July 4, the same day as America's independence, as a symbol of freedom. At the end of the 90s, it already had 25 million registered accounts.

Younger people who have a Hotmail account probably created one for them at the beginning of the century. All these Internet users began to comment on the subject and share their experiences with email . Here are some impressions:

