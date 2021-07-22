Cryptocurrency

Global X Becomes Latest Firm to File for Bitcoin ETF

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, Global X, has submitted a filing of its own with the SEC for a bitcoin ETF.
Next Article
Global X Becomes Latest Firm to File for Bitcoin ETF
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, Global X, has submitted a filing of its own with the SEC for a bitcoin ETF. 

Global X joined the myriad of companies looking to become the next bitcoin ETF with a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposal with the SEC requests accesses to list the Global X Bitcoin Trust on the Cboe BZX Exchange. If given the green light, the Global X Bitcoin Trust will issue common shares of beneficial interest for trade under a yet to be determined ticker symbol. The ETF will operate with the goal of holding bitcoin in order to reach the investment goal of becoming a proxy for the price of bitcoin in dollars. 

As of this writing, Global X, a subsidiary of Mirae Asset, reportedly has $35 billion in assets under management. 

The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is also getting involved in Global X’s ETF aspiration and will serve as administrator and transfer agent if the proposal passes muster. The bank will provide Global X with accounting, tax, and financial reports to help keep the trust up and running. BNY Mellon is also aiding Grayscale with its recently announced strategy for its bitcoin product, GBTC. 

Global X Bitcoin Trust 

While the ticker name is yet to be announced, which will come soon before trading commences, we do know a lot about the proposed fund. According to the paperwork filed with the SEC, the investment objective of the trust “is to reflect the performance of the price of bitcoin less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.” The proposal states the trust will not seek to reflect the performance of any index or benchmark. “In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will hold bitcoin. The Trust will value its assets daily in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which generally value bitcoin by reference to orderly transactions in the principal active market for bitcoin.”

The filing goes on to say that and shareholders who make the move to buy or sell shares in the Global X Bitcoin Trust will use trade brokers to make orders, a step that could incur commission, and that trades may occur at a discount relative to the net asset value of the shares. Grayscale and Global X are among several investment managers who have filed similar proposals with the SEC. The list includes Fidelity, NYDIG, SkyBridge Capital, and VanEck. Despite the rush of filings, the SEC has delayed or help up each request thus far.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.