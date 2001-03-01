New Releases

Product reviews of WS_FTP Pro Version 6.6 file transfer program, free DSL connection from EarthLink and System Mechanic 3.5 utility software

March 1, 2001 1 min read

Transfer files with ease: Ipswitch Inc.'s WS_FTP Pro Version 6.6, which features enhanced security, will upload or download files from your PC to a remote FTP server. Cost: $45 (street). Visit www.ipswitch.com for more details.

Do-it-yourself DSL: EarthLink allows you to get a DSL connection without waiting for the phone company's technician. For certain locations, it offers a do-it-yourself DSL installation kit. The service costs $49.95 per month, with a one-time setup charge of $99.

Not broken? Fix it anyway: System Mechanic 3.5, a $59.95 (street) utility from Iolo Technologies LLC, provides preventive PC maintenance with a suite of 15 utilities that find, diagnose and solve problems.





Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter atPCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.