Nutraceutical Skincare Brand 'I AM LOVE' Secures INR 35 Cr Seed Funding From California-based Xentel Investments

July 23, 2021

Homegrown nutraceutical skincare brand, ‘I AM LOVE’, announced to have received a Seed funding of INR 35 crore from a California-based angel investor Xentel Investments. Xentel Investments has taken this decision to promote the innovative approach of I AM LOVE, which has formulated a wide range of efficacious mixes made from the blend of modern Ayurveda and science.

The objective of I AM LOVE is to redefine the relationship between nature and science.

I AM LOVE came into existence in early 2020, with the aim of redefining the relationship we have with our health. We blend science and natural innovation to deliver effective, yet gentle solutions. That means working with clinically proven ingredients, natural extracts as well as best practices from Ayurveda. Our formulas are free from toxic preservatives, additives, artificial flavorings, and artificial sweeteners, and our ingredients are qualitatively sourced, the company shared.

"We have always encouraged the idea of rebuilding from within instead of promoting concealment. After experiencing the trauma of acne and oily skin for my whole adult life, I reached a conclusion that no matter whatever you apply on your skin, it cannot give you long term relief, so I and my team started to execute this mission of awareness and providing solutions to other sufferers. Xentel has raised its hand of support for our mission and we promise that we will show our gratitude through taking this initiative to the global stage," Shilpa Rathi, chief executive officer, I AM LOVE.

Xentel Investments is going to be a vital part in nurturing this revolutionary ideology and in the production of more compassionate products as no other skincare brand in India has ever followed this innovative and effective approach, the platform further commented.