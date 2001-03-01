Silicon Film Technologies' (e)film film cartridge

March 1, 2001 1 min read

(E)film



Manufacturer: Silicon Film Technologies



Street price: $699



Phone: (949) 417-2260



Web site: www.siliconfilm.com



Transform your 35mm single lens reflex (SLR) camera into a digital camera with (e)film, an electronic film cartridge insert that replaces a regular roll of film-no modifications to your camera required. The (e)film adaptor allows you to take and store up to 24 1.3-megapixel digital images, and each battery set lets you take more than 300 digital images. Just snap it in, and you won't ever have to scan another photo again.