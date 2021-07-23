Top 5 New Movies And Series Releasing Today

July 23, 2021 3 min read

Are you bored sitting home? Looking for some entertaining stuff to watch out for? Presenting before you the most entertaining and amazing series and movies to watch out that are releasing this Friday, that is 23rd July. The list below depicts the top 5 new releases of movies and series that you can binge on this weekend over several OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar, etc:

The Last Letter From Your Lover 2021

One of the Netflix Originals starring to reveal the story of prohibited couples who had a love affair in the year 1960s. The ambitious journalist, dragged herself into the past to bring up their secret love story in the present investigating over a collection of secret love letters. This amazing love story is based on the popular romantic novel of Jojo Moye. What's making you wait? Are you curious to watch this forbidden love story? Binge on this weekend over Netflix to feel the love. This short film will be releasing on 23rd July 2021 on Netflix.

Feels like Ishq

Netflix anthology series Feels like Ishq consists of multiple love stories directing different six love stories. The series particularly focuses on depicting love stories in this modern age. Every episode of this series has the essence of romance which indicates how love happens anywhere and anytime. Love is uncontrolable. Some of the episodes have simple love stories full of innocence and care. In this anthology, One story is even directed by Tahira Kashyap. This entire anthology series is a debut of Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hostel Daze Season 2

After achieving great reviews and ratings for Hostel Daze season 1, another sequel has came up with a mix of emotions. The series stares Adarsh Gourav, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, and Shubham Gaur. This series features freshers to turn as seniors this time. The series has a taste of distinct emotions of life which include romance, struggles, and friendship. Watch out for this amazing series to refreshen your college memories on 23rd July 2021 over Amazon Prime Video.

14 Phere

Vikrant Massey along with Kriti Kharbanda will be seen on screen very soon in their upcoming movie 14 Phere. This movie will be releasing over the ZEE5 platform on 23rd July 2021. This movies genre is romantic with some add-on dramas. The story has the essence of love with lots of drama. In this movie, Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey characterized as Aditi and Sanjay fell for each other. But their families believed in caste system marriage. The two of them don't want to hurt their families and want to marry too. Therefore, this madness let them unboxing some creative ideas to sort this problem. The interesting part to watch is will they manage to accomplish their thought? Will they be able to marry each other without hurting their family’s sentiments? Binge on ZEE5 to watch out for this amazing release.

Hungama Season 2

The release of Hungama season 1 had beat the level of comedy and entertained the audience. With the same encouragement, the director came up with another sequel that is Hungama season 2. This movie stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Shilpa Shetty, and Meezaan Jafri. The movie features unlimited comedy with a lot of confusion. So Binge over DISNEY+ HOTSTAR on 23rd July 2021 to find know-how did this confusion was created? Enjoy watching Hungama 2, the most entertaining movie over the weekend.