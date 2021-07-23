Finance

Smartphones Could Be Next in Global Chip Shortage

According to industry experts, the global chip shortage that has hit the automotive sector so hard could spread into 2022 and affect smartphone manufa...
Next Article
Smartphones Could Be Next in Global Chip Shortage
Image credit: Image Source: Samsung.com (screenshot) - Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

According to industry experts, the global chip shortage that has hit the automotive sector so hard could spread into 2022 and affect smartphone manufacturing next. The underlying effect could be a lower supply for a wider variety of appliances and industrial equipment.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Smartphone Chips to Be Scarce

Iris Pang, ING Greater China chief economist, told Reuters that the car manufacturing industry could see an improvement in chips’ supply, “with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet.”

Semiconductor companies in Taiwan have increased their production quota in their neighbor China. The cause has been the lack of consistency of factories’ output and port logistics, amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Pang told Reuters that smartphone manufacturers are next in line to feel the lack of semiconductors. “China gained 5% on the chip shortage in terms of GDP - Taiwan semiconductor companies have planned well and built large factories in mainland China.”

Shipments for new smartphone models could be affected, as “Taiwanese semiconductor companies are tailoring making chips for autos, so the chip shortage should be solved for autos in a few weeks, but other electronics' chip shortage problem persists.”

The bottleneck in the supply chain could last until next year’s second quarter, according to Adam Khan, founder of AKHAN Semiconductor.

Car Industry, Picking Up

Some of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the industry are already on the move to respond to the comeback. ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) raised its sales expectations based on the surging chip orders, while Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) also started increasing their production output.

“Higher demand for chips, fueled by one-off purchases to meet work-from-home needs and continuous demand for smartphones and other electronics, is expected to spur investment and growth in the sector.”

Andrew Feldman, CEO of chip startup Cerebras Systems, coincides with Khan by asserting that vendors are working on 32-week lead times for new chips and components.

Iris Pang says that even cryptocurrency miners are being forced to reutilize chips, signaling how the supply crunch for new material is far from gone as of yet.

According to Dan Hutcheson, CEO of chips-focused VLSI Research, the semiconductor industry could grow between 21% to 25% in 2021, with “electronics having its best showing since 2010,” as he told Reuters.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises