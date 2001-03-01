Sign of the Times

Interlink Electronics' ePad VP9001 electronic signature-enabled notepad

March 1, 2001 1 min read

EPad VP9001



Manufacturer: Interlink Electronics



Street price: $99



Phone: (800) 340-1331



Web site: www.interlinkelectronics.com



To add electronic signatures to your e-mailed documents, try the ePad VP9001 from Interlink Electronics. The VersaPad technology of this PC input device lets you activate the pad using any writing instrument-you can even use your fingertip as a stylus. Its ability to measure stylus pressure and the amount of time it takes for users to sign makes the ePad ideal for use in biometric signature applications. The pad is Windows Me/2000/98/95/NT compatible, and it connects through any available serial or USB port. Sign-it software, a signature capture and binding software package for Adobe Acrobat, comes bundled.