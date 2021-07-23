Google Creates Its Most Elaborate Doodle in Honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

July 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In honor of the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Google joined forces with Studio 4C to create the most interactive doodle yet: Doodle Champion Island Games.

Doodles are the creative changes made to the Google logo on special occasions. In this case, the logo is a video game in which you can participate in Olympic activities such as synchronized swimming, ping-pong and figure skating. To do this you will have to play as Lucky, a cat dressed as a ninja. When you win a game you will receive a scroll.

The game's graphics take a leap into the past with a retro aesthetic and use figures from Japanese mythology as adversaries to include Japanese culture in the game. "The first thing we did was identify stories and popular tales from all over the country, with highly recognized characters," explain the creators. The charts also seek to show the natural riches of Japan such as mountains and forests.

To play, you just have to go to the main page of Google and click on the name. In addition, you will join a team with whom you will collect points to win in the virtual "world". The game is very simple, and you only need to use the arrows on your keyboard and the space bar.

Let the games begin!

