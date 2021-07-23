Mexican startup Valoreo raised $ 30 million to acquire more ecommerce brands and grow its team in Latin America

July 23, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After its most recent round of investment in series A, the Mexican startup Valoreo obtained a capital injection for 30 million dollars . The company, dedicated to the purchase of ecommerce brands in Latin America , plans to use the funds to expand its portfolio of acquisitions and expand its team of collaborators in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

The funds came from investors who were already involved in the startup, such as Kaszek , FJ Labs, and Upper90 . They were joined by venture capitalists Presight Capital (United States) and Kingsway Capital (United Kingdom).

Valoreo was founded in 2020 at the initiative of entrepreneurs Martin and Stefan Florea, Alexander Grüll, Cedrik Hoffmann and Miguel Oehling. This capital will help them boost their growth and presence in Latin America, where they are already looking for new territories to operate. They also plan to expand their staff of collaborators, which is currently around 100 members.

“With this new investment, we mainly seek to continue adding people to our team of 'superstars', which will allow us to strengthen our presence in the countries where we are currently operating. In the same way, this investment will help us to add more companies to our acquisitions portfolio, ” said Martin Florea in an interview with Forbes Mexico .

Last February, the startup raised $ 50 million in an investment round, which already adds an extra $ 80 million to its budget.

Alexander Grüll, co-founder of Valoreo, pointed out that this capital will allow them to achieve their objective faster: the delivery of quality products at affordable prices for consumers.

The firm, specialized in acquiring e-commerce companies, has managed to add leading local brands to its portfolio on other platforms such as Mercado Libre and Amazon , in categories such as fitness, home and beauty.

It is known that the Covid-19 pandemic caused many changes in consumer habits, and one of them was the rise of e-commerce. Therefore, the founders of Valoreo are confident that the outlook is positive.