Cyber-Community Rules

How to create order on your discussion boards
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Online communities are probably one of the most incredible features of the Internet (besides e-mail, of course). A community posting board on your Web site can be a great way to encourage repeat visits and to build loyalty to your site. But every community has its ups and downs, and in Web communities, the downs are when someone posts something inappropriate or a heated discussion between members turns ugly.

How can you manage your Web community? Start by posting a set of community rules, both in legalese (written by a lawyer to limit your liability) and a Top 10 Rules list written in plain English. Examples of rules include:

1. If we feel your post violates the member policies, we reserve the right to remove it.

2. All language in the forums must remain PG-rated.

3. Harassment is not tolerated. Your membership will be discontinued.

4. Commercial advertising is not appropriate and will be removed.

When someone registers to join your online community, set up your registration process so they must read the rules and then press a button that says "I Accept." And post a prominent link to the rules.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market