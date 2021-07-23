Video game

Video game company is sued for sexual harassment and discrimination towards its employees

Research shows Activision Blizzard fosters a toxic corporate culture.
Next Article
Video game company is sued for sexual harassment and discrimination towards its employees
Image credit: Activision Blizzard vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Activision Blizzard , an American video game company, has been sued by the Department of Equality in Employment and Housing of California, United States, because of promoting a toxic corporate culture towards women , who represent 20% of the force of company work.

A two-year investigation was carried out for the state agency to verify several cases of sexual harassment, unequal wages and other types of hostile acts towards female workers by the men of the company, which is mostly known for owning the Call of Duty saga , Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk Skylanders .

The lawsuit was filed on July 20 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles , it explains that women have been subjected to a work environment in which the "culture of fraternity" reigns where men "drink large amounts of alcohol as they make their way through office cubicles and often behave inappropriately with female employees. "

In the same way, they point out that there are unfair salary gaps between men and women, and that there is a lack of female leadership due to difficulties in obtaining promotions . It is important to highlight the case of a woman who took her own life after photos of her without clothes were shared within the company.

The document includes several testimonies from the workers who assure that the men are dedicated to making sexual jokes and rape openly , to delegate their responsibilities to their colleagues so that they can play video games during the work day and that pregnant women suffer from discrimination .

It is claimed that Activision Blizzard executives were already aware of the situation, allegedly taking the necessary action in the event of misconduct. However, the company says the lawsuit contains "distorted and, in many cases, false descriptions of Blizzard's past," according to a statement.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video game

Company designs an exclusive monitor for Xbox

Video game

YouTube and video games, the topics most sought after by children during the quarantine

Video game

KFC Introduces Video Game Console That Keeps Your Chicken Pieces Warm