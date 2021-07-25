Top Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch At The End Of July 2021

July 25, 2021 6 min read

Are These Top Penny Stocks on Your August Watchlist?

With August right around the corner, investors are searching for the best penny stocks to buy now. To do so is a combination of research and having a proper trading strategy for penny stocks. This year investors should also consider the effects of social media on the stock market. Websites such as Reddit and Twitter have become major influences on price action. Because of this, it’s important to stay up to date in order to stay ahead of the newest trends.

With August only a few days away, it could be time for the market to refresh, and hopefully, stay on a solid bullish trajectory. But, with the pandemic still in full swing, this is pure speculation right now. Here are four penny stocks to watch as July comes to an end.

Top Penny Stocks To Buy [or avoid] Right Now:

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)

Over the past year, the tech industry has become one of the most popular sectors to find penny stocks. And, one of the leaders in this industry right now is Verb Technology Company. Verb operates as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. This means that it provides software to companies and businesses alike.

One thing to keep in mind is that VERB stock is considered a meme stock. This means that it is frequently discussed on Reddit and Twitter, alongside other popular companies such as GME stock and AMC stock. While this does make it more volatile, it also increases the amount of investor attention placed on the company.

Verb’s platform consists of subscription-based software that is accessible by its clients. These applications have a user interface both on desktops as well as mobile devices. In the past month alone, shares of VERB stock have shot up by over 100%. This is a major gain especially considering the large fall the market took on Monday, July 19th.

SaaS is a thriving business right now and has remained that way throughout the pandemic. With more people online, more businesses are looking for tech solutions to solve everyday issues. Considering this, does VERB stock have a place on your penny stocks watchlist?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)

Another technology company to keep an eye on this coming month is Luokung Technology. As a company, LKCO is a leader in the spatial-temporal intelligence industry. It additionally has earned a strong reputation for location-based services (LBS) and HD maps. Most of its business is conducted in China, where it provides services for everything from autonomous vehicles to in-vehicle mapping.

This has become a large industry in the past few years, and one that many investors expect to continue growing in the near future. And, if we also consider the extremely high demand for vehicles right now, we see even more potential for LKCO stock in the long term.

On July 22nd, Luokung announced that its subsidiary, eMapGo will be providing autonomous driving simulation testing services for Geely Automobile Research Institute Co. Ltd. Geely is considered the largest domestic automobile company in China, and sold over 1.32 million vehicles last year alone.

“Luokung’s autonomous driving simulation test product is one that we are particularly proud of. We have provided services to several global automakers and tier 1 suppliers and look forward to expanding our customer base by promoting safe autonomous driving travel services.” Mr. Xuesong Song, CEO of Luokung

This is big news for the company, and could turn into a longer term deal if all goes according to plan. While the full details of this announcement are not yet available, it could be interesting to keep up to date with LKCO stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC)

The uranium market has been on fire in the past year and a half. With a global push toward clean energy, uranium continues to be a top choice for its efficiency and renewable nature. In line with this, Uranium Energy Corp. is one of the primary choices for penny stocks investors looking to get into the uranium industry.

Its portfolio contains one of the largest databases of historic uranium mining developments in the country. The company owns its Hobson processing facility, which is centrally located in Southern Texas, where other uranium operations are ongoing right now.

With an extensive history of mining and a strong leadership team, UEC is aggressively pursuing new opportunities in the uranium industry. Most of its vision is focused on property acquisitions throughout the U.S. Besides Texas, this includes New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming, and Colorado. Because of the increasing demand for uranium, UEC could be well-positioned for the future of cheap and clean energy. With all of this in mind, will UEC be on your penny stocks watchlist moving forward?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide is a company that works in the marketing industry. For some context, IZEA offers both software and professional services based on the influencer market. This allows influencers to connect with brands, and therefore, grow the creator economy to new heights. Launched in 2006, IZEA has since mediated around 4 million transactions, which is no small feat.

On July 21st, IZEA announced that it had secured a $1 million influencer marketing contract expansion. These funds will come from a Fortune 500 customer for influencer marketing services.

“Team IZEA is off to a strong start for Q3 2021, bolstered by several meaningful contract awards from repeat customers. We have already set a record for the best-Managed Services bookings in the month of July, and we are continuing to see strong demand for our expertise in the influencer marketing industry.” Ted Murphy, Founder, and CEO of IZEA

In addition to this, the company announced that its Managed Service bookings in Q2 2021, increased by almost 190% to $11.1 million. This is very substantial, and something that investors should keep in mind. With the influencer and creator space growing everyday, IZEA stock could be worth adding to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Which Penny Stocks Are on Your August Watchlist?

If you’re making a penny stocks watchlist right now, there are plenty of options to choose from. With so many penny stocks out there, it can seem like a daunting task to just pick a few from the list.

However, with the right research in hand and a commitment to finding the best stocks to buy, it can be done. Considering this, which penny stocks are on your watchlist right now?