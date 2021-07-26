Intellectual Property

Crocs Sues Walmart for 'Copying' Its Famous Shoes

The plastic clog company has filed legal complaints against more than 20 companies.
Crocs Sues Walmart for 'Copying' Its Famous Shoes
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Crocs firm filed lawsuits against firms such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Loeffler Randall "for copying" the design of its famous plastic shoes.

The company believes that more than 20 companies have violated its intellectual property rights and that, in the case of Walmart, it sells its version of plastic shoes at cheaper prices that do not allow competition.

As reported by CNN en Español, Daniel Hart, executive vice president and chief legal and risk officer of the shoe firm, said that Crocs believes that "strong measures are necessary to protect our trademarks and intellectual property."

The spokesperson mentioned that Crocs doesn't want customers to get confused when purchasing their products and buy lower quality products.

