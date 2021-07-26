China launches the world's fastest train

July 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

China's 600km / h high-speed magnetic levitation ( Maglev ) train made its debut in Qingdao, Shandong province.

This bullet train was developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) and is the world's highest speed magnetic levitation transportation system.

How the world's fastest train works

It is known as the Maglev Train , short for "magnetic levitation" in English, since this makes the vehicle slide on the tracks thanks to the electromagnetic force. The train moves "normally" at first, but once it reaches a speed of 100 km / h, it generates enough energy to be able to levitate.

According to Chinese state media reported by CNN , Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, said that the Maglev Train emits low levels of noise pollution and requires less maintenance than other trains.

The Railway Technology site reports that Maglev trains are a priority for China as it seeks to connect its cities and reduce the time and expense spent traveling in the world's most populous country. The country is already building new magnetic levitation tracks, but there are no dates for their opening yet.

