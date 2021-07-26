These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Georgia

July 26, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Georgia is among the top ten states in the U.S. in terms of GDP size. However, it is the 24th-largest state in terms of area and eighth biggest in terms of population. This state also ranks among the top when it comes to ease of doing business. Probably this is why Georgia is home to many Fortune 500 companies. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Georgia.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Georgia

We have used the latest available profit numbers to come up with our list of the ten most profitable companies in Georgia. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Georgia:

WestRock ($862 million)

Founded in 2015, this company offers paper and packaging solutions. WestRock has three business segments: Consumer Packaging, Corrugated Packaging, and Land and Development. Its shares are down more than 9% in the last three months, but are up over 60% in the past one year. WestRock has its headquarters in Atlanta and employs more than 50,000 people.

FleetCor Technologies ($895 million)

Founded in 1985, this company offers digital payment solutions that allow businesses to manage purchases and payments. FleetCor has three geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. Its shares are down more than 11% in the last three months, and almost 1% in the past one year. FleetCor is headquartered in Atlanta and employs more than 8,000 people.

PulteGroup ($1,016 million)

Founded in 1950, this company deals in the homebuilding business. PulteGroup also offers mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage services. The company has the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial services. Its shares are down more than 1% in the last three months, but are up over 20% in the past one year. PulteGroup has its headquarters in Atlanta and employs more than 5,000 people.

Intercontinental Exchange ($1,933 million)

Founded in 2000, it manages online marketplaces. The company has the following business segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. Intercontinental Exchange operates 12 regulated financial and commodity exchanges and marketplaces. Its shares are down almost 1% in the last three months, but are up over 26% in the past one year. Intercontinental Exchange is headquartered in Atlanta and employs more than 5,000 people.

Aflac ($3,304 million)

Founded in 1955, it is a holding company that offers financial protection services. Aflac has the following business segments: Aflac United States (U.S.) and Aflac Japan. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months, and over 46% in the past one year. Aflac has its headquarters in Columbus, Ga. and employs more than 11,000 people.

UPS ($4,440 million)

Founded in 1907, it is a logistics and package delivery company. UPS’ services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, customs brokerage and more. It has the following business segments: International Package, Supply Chain and Freight, and U.S. Domestic Package. Its shares are up more than 19% in the last three months, and over 73% in the past one year. UPS is headquartered in Atlanta and employs more than 377,000 people.

Southern ($4,739 million)

Founded in 1945, it is a holding that deals in the sale of electricity. The company has the following business segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. Southern is the second biggest utility company in the U.S. and serves more than 9 million users across six states. Its shares are down more than 1% in the last three months, but are up over 17% in the past one year. Southern has its headquarters in Atlanta and employs more than 27,000 people.

Delta Air Lines ($4,767 million)

Founded in 1928, this company offers transportation services for passengers and cargo. Delta Air Lines has two business segments: Airline and Refinery segments. Its shares are down more than 11% in the last three months, but are up over 61% in the past one year. Delta Air Lines is headquartered in Atlanta and employs more than 91,000 people.

Coca-Cola ($8,920 million)

Founded in 1886, this company makes, markets and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, and more. Coca-Cola offers its products under several popular brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade and more. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last three months, and over 16% in the past one year. Coca-Cola has its headquarters in Atlanta and employs more than 86,000 people.

Home Depot ($11,242 million)

Founded in 1978, this company offers home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products and decor products. Home Depot has the following geographical segments: Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Its shares are up more than 2% in the last three months, and over 22% in the past one year. Home Depot is headquartered in Atlanta and employs more than 400,000 people.