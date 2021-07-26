How effective are the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines?

July 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Government of Mexico City has decided to increase the rate of vaccination in the city, given that the Delta variant of SARSCov2 has again accelerated the infection and the Capotalinos hospitals are currently at 63% of their capacity .

This Tuesday, July 27, the vaccination of people between 18-29 years old with the biologics Sputnik and Sinovac will begin. Immunization will begin with the Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Iztacalco mayors.

To register you must enter https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and print your pre-registration.

How good are the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines?

Vaccination in Mexico has been done with immunizations from different pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik and soon Moderna.

With the opening of vaccination for those over 18 years of age, people are wondering what is the true efficacy of the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines that will be used in this generational group in Mexico City.

Sputnik

Image: Depositphotos.com

Estimated efficacy: 91% according to The Lancet .

91% according to . Country of origin: Russia

Russia Price: $ 10 per injection .

$ 10 per injection . Method: Use two different types of adenoviral vectors, viruses responsible for the common human cold.

Use two different types of adenoviral vectors, viruses responsible for the common human cold. Application: Two injections 3 weeks apart.

Two injections 3 weeks apart. Pros: Proven high efficacy to prevent symptomatic infections. More accessible price. They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport in a range of 2ºC and 8ºC .

Proven high efficacy to prevent symptomatic infections. More accessible price. They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport in a range of 2ºC and 8ºC . Cons: Not yet endorsed by WHO.

Sputnik side effects include headache, fatigue, and skin irritations, so there's no need to be alarmed if any of these occur post-vaccination.

Sinovac

Image: Depositphotos.com

Estimated efficacy: 78% of mild cases.

78% of mild cases. Country of origin: China

China Price: $ 60.

$ 60. Method: Use the traditional technique of inoculation with parts of the virus that have been inactivated with chemicals.

Use the traditional technique of inoculation with parts of the virus that have been inactivated with chemicals. Application: Two injections 15 days apart .

Two injections 15 days apart . Pros: They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport as they can survive in standard refrigerators for up to six months.

They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport as they can survive in standard refrigerators for up to six months. Cons: Not yet endorsed by WHO.

Sinovac can cause fatigue, diarrhea, and muscle pain, although it appears to cause less fever than other vaccines.

Remember that vaccines DO NOT cure COVID-19. Its objective is to reduce the virulence of the pathogen, that is, to help prevent fatal cases and the impact of vulnerable groups in the population.