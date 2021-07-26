Vaccines

How effective are the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines?

As of Tuesday, July 27, vaccination will begin for the 18-29 year-old age group in Mexico City.
Next Article
How effective are the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Government of Mexico City has decided to increase the rate of vaccination in the city, given that the Delta variant of SARSCov2 has again accelerated the infection and the Capotalinos hospitals are currently at 63% of their capacity .

This Tuesday, July 27, the vaccination of people between 18-29 years old with the biologics Sputnik and Sinovac will begin. Immunization will begin with the Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Iztacalco mayors.

To register you must enter https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and print your pre-registration.

How good are the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines?

Vaccination in Mexico has been done with immunizations from different pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik and soon Moderna.

With the opening of vaccination for those over 18 years of age, people are wondering what is the true efficacy of the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines that will be used in this generational group in Mexico City.

Sputnik

Image: Depositphotos.com

  • Estimated efficacy: 91% according to The Lancet .
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Price: $ 10 per injection .
  • Method: Use two different types of adenoviral vectors, viruses responsible for the common human cold.
  • Application: Two injections 3 weeks apart.
  • Pros: Proven high efficacy to prevent symptomatic infections. More accessible price. They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport in a range of 2ºC and 8ºC .
  • Cons: Not yet endorsed by WHO.

Sputnik side effects include headache, fatigue, and skin irritations, so there's no need to be alarmed if any of these occur post-vaccination.

Sinovac

Image: Depositphotos.com

  • Estimated efficacy: 78% of mild cases.
  • Country of origin: China
  • Price: $ 60.
  • Method: Use the traditional technique of inoculation with parts of the virus that have been inactivated with chemicals.
  • Application: Two injections 15 days apart .
  • Pros: They are much easier and cheaper to produce and transport as they can survive in standard refrigerators for up to six months.
  • Cons: Not yet endorsed by WHO.

Sinovac can cause fatigue, diarrhea, and muscle pain, although it appears to cause less fever than other vaccines.

Remember that vaccines DO NOT cure COVID-19. Its objective is to reduce the virulence of the pathogen, that is, to help prevent fatal cases and the impact of vulnerable groups in the population.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

Vaccines

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

Vaccines

This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.