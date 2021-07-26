Can I drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

July 26, 2021 5 min read

Do you still feel the thorn of wanting to celebrate that you are already vaccinated? You better think about it. Read on and weigh what is most important so as not to affect the effectiveness of your vaccine.

Drinking alcohol after applying your dose can enhance its side effects, for example, dizziness, fever, nausea and headaches . Therefore, the intake of alcoholic beverages is not recommended, according to Dr. Rosa María Wong , specialist at the Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine.

The doctor commented to UNAM Global that "it is recommended not to take in 72 hours, which is the period in which immunizations cause some side effect and alcohol can enhance them ." However, the scientific community extends this period to 21 days or three weeks after its application.

In studies prior to other vaccines, excessive alcohol consumption was found to impair the immune response and increase susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections.

Split stances

Even so, opinions are divided regarding its consumption and its relation to the effectiveness with the vaccine. Even the doctor herself, Rosa María Wong, points out that one or two drinks is okay.

At the beginning of the application of the biological Sputnik V In Russia, a warning was issued not to consume alcohol, this because the population of that country is one of the most ingesting this type of drink in the world and in excess it can interfere with the immune response.

Similarly, Angela Hewlett , associate professor of infectious diseases, who leads the team for infectious disease Covid-19 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, supports this hypothesis and says that moderate consumption has no impact on cells. immune. "I think having a celebratory drink in moderation is fine," he explained to The New York Times .

On the other hand, Dr. Ronx Ikharia, specialist in emergency medicine, explains in the BBC documentary ' The truth about strengthening your immune system' , it is not advisable to drink alcohol before or after receiving a vaccine.

She did an experiment on herself. He took a blood sample before and after drinking three glasses of wine, to see how alcohol affected his immune system. The result? After analyzing both samples, he was able to verify that the alcohol he had consumed was enough to halve his levels of white lymphocytes in the blood, those responsible for defending the body from external pathogens.

What do the Mexican authorities say?

When the young people of northern Mexico began to receive their vaccine, Alonso Pérez Rico, Baja California Secretary of Health, asked the population not to go to be immunized with a hangover.

"If they are 'raw' do not get vaccinated, because they will have greater side effects," said the official. In addition, he explained that it is possible to drink after the application but that it is not recommended either because side effects may appear that are going to be confused with the effects of alcohol.

Also, those who had already received their vaccine in the Mexican Republic were advised that they could not take it for a week. This time varied depending on the health professional who applied it and gave the explanation.

So can I drink alcohol or not?

In summary, it is recommended that you do not drink alcohol before or after receiving your COVID-19 dose as it can reduce its effectiveness.

Sheena Cruishank , professor of biomedical sciences at the University of Manchester, advises avoiding drinking as “the immune system needs to work at its best to have a good response to the vaccine, so it is not recommended to drink alcohol the night before or after ” , He comments to the British newspaper The Mirror .

It is a personal decision, but better to abstain from drinking for a while than to compromise your immunization.

Recommendations for the application of your vaccine