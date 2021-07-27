Cryptocurrency

Goldman Sachs Submits DeFi ETF Application to SEC

Goldman Sachs has filed an application for a decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. SEC. The ETF will track an index th...
Next Article
Goldman Sachs Submits DeFi ETF Application to SEC
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

Goldman Sachs has filed an application for a decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. SEC. The ETF will track an index that measures the performance of companies from across the world.

Multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs has submitted an ETF registration application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF focuses on DeFi and blockchain equity, according to the filing documents.

The objective of the fund is to invest at least 80% of its assets in securities, which are included in the underlying index. The ETF would primarily expose investors to companies in the DeFi space. The specific companies are those from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The filing reads,

“The Goldman Sachs Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF (the ‘Fund’) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index (the ‘Index’).”

The move is one of the few that Goldman Sachs has taken to enter the crypto market. It began trading bitcoin futures in June and will offer Ethereum futures and options as well.

Like all other ETFs, Goldman Sachs notes that there are inherent risks in investing in the product. Namely, that the crypto market is volatile. All ETF applications make a note of this concern, but they are marching ahead with the applications, hoping that the SEC will see that the benefits outweigh any potential risk.

The SEC is already well aware of these risks, as it has rejected applications many times in the past and is currently sitting on over a dozen submissions.

Goldman Sachs joins list of ETF applicants

The SEC is reviewing over 12 applications at the moment, with the most prominent being the VanEck Bitcoin ETF and WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF. It has been highly cautious about approving an application, citing investor protection and market manipulation as the two key concerns.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and others have hinted at a potential regulatory framework, which would likely precede an approval. The SEC has already delayed various applications multiple times, and the increasing volume will likely result in an announcement in the months to come.

An approval would likely offer a more legitimate avenue for investors, who might otherwise have to use other less regulated platforms.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.