Amazon's Alexa already has a new name and tone of voice

It is likely that the parents of girls named Alexa will stop protesting against Amazon and can already sleep peacefully, now that the company has announced that the famous Amazon virtual assistant already has a new name and tone of voice ... His name? Ziggy , who will serve as a new option, among the variety of activation words offered by the Echo device.

It has been noted that Ziggy is the new male voice of the famous virtual assistant; however, the company points out that it does not want to associate both voices with gender. “ Amazon is not specifically associating 'Alexa' with the female-sounding voice and 'Ziggy' with the new male-sounding option ; users can use any of the voice options with any of the trigger words »(via The Verge )

It should be noted that Ziggy is currently only available in North American territory (United States) . But it is anticipated that it could spread to other countries, including Mexico, in the future. Meanwhile, here he hears Ziggy's voice.

How to change the name and voice tone of Alexa?

To change the voice of Alexa, on the famous Echo Dot smart speakers, and try Ziggy, all you need to say is " Alexa , change your voice" and so they can choose Alexa or Ziggy to support you in your daily tasks. Although the change can also be done from the Alexa settings in the app of your mobile devices: Android , iOS or Microsoft .

Open the Alexa app, then click Devices in the bottom menu bar, click Echo & Alexa at the top, then click the name of the device whose activation word you want to change. Click on the Settings icon (gear) in the upper right corner, then scroll down and click on Activation Word , then select the one you would like to use, for example Ziggy's new voice. A pop-up window will warn you that the change may take a few minutes and then click OK .

Here is a small manual.

Celebrities on Amazon Alexa

It is not the first time that Alexa is "replaced" by other voices. Recall that Amazon enabled a voice pack that includes Samuel L. Jackson , Melissa McCarthy, and former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq). However, these celebrities do not take the place of Alexa in their entirety but "rather, these celebrities lent their voices to only a few select answers, such as the weather, timers and some specific questions that go according to their personality" (via CNET ).