These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Diversified Financials Industry

July 27, 2021





Diversified Financials include both consumer and commercially oriented companies. The companies in this industry offer a range of financial products and services, including lending products, investment options, insurance and more. The two biggest groups of companies in this industry are asset managers and credit card companies. Other groups operating in the industry are pawn brokerage, tax preparation, aircraft leasing and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In Diversified Financials Industry

To rank the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry, we have referred to the latest available revenue numbers. Following are the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry:

Voya Financial ($8,942 million)

Founded in 1999, this company offers financial services, including retirement, investment, and insurance. Voya Financial has the following business segments: Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Retirement. The company reported a net income of $213 million in 2020, down from $741 million in 2019. Its shares are down over 7% in the last three months but are up more than 28% in the last one year.

Icahn Enterprises ($8,992 million)

Founded in 1987, it is a holding company with several business segments, including Food Packaging, Real Estate, Railcar, Automotive, Mining, Energy, Home Fashion, Metals and Investment. The company reported a net loss of $1.62 billion in 2020, up from $1.02 billion in 2019. Its shares are down over 1% in the last three months but are up more than 14% in the last one year.

Ally Financial ($11,618 million)

Founded in 1919, it is a holding company that offers digital financial services to businesses and consumers. Ally Financial has the following business segments: Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, Automotive Finance Operations, and Insurance Operations. The company reported a net income of $1.53 billion in 2020, down from $1.89 billion in 2019. Its shares are up over 3% in the last three months and more than 140% in the last one year.

Ameriprise Financial ($13,103 million)

Founded in 1871, it is a holding company that offers asset management, insurance and financial planning services to businesses and individuals. Ameriprise has the following business segments: Retirement & Protection Solutions, Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Corporate & Other. The company reported a net income of $1.53 billion in 2020, down from $1.89 billion in 2019. Its shares are down over 2% in the last three months but are up more than 60% in the last one year.

Marsh & McLennan ($16,652 million)

Founded in 1871, it is a professional services firm that offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. Marsh & McLennan has the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The company reported a net income of $2.02 billion in 2020, up from $1.74 billion in 2019. Its shares are up over 10% in the last three months and more than 25% in the last one year.

Synchrony Financial ($19,461 million)

Founded in 2003, this company offers consumer financial services, and has three business segments: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The company reported a net income of $1.39 billion in 2020, down from $3.75 billion in 2019. Its shares are up over 15% in the last three months and more than 100% in the last one year. Synchrony Financial has its headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

StoneX Group ($32,897 million)

Founded in 1987, this company offers brokerage and financial services. StoneX has the following business segments: Physical Commodities, Commercial Hedging, Execution Services, Global Payments, Securities, and Clearing. The company reported a net income of $165.6 million in 2020, up from $83 million in 2019. Its shares are up over 4% in the last three months and more than 18% in the last one year.

American Express ($47,020 million)

Founded in 1850, this company offers products and services related to credit cards. The company has the following business segments: Global Merchant and Network Services, Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Corporate and Other. The company reported a net income of $3.12 billion in 2020, down from $6.71 billion in 2019. Its shares are up over 14% in the last three months and more than 80% in the last one year.

Freddie Mac ($75,125 million)

Founded in 1970, this company supports the U.S. housing market by acquiring residential mortgages loans. It also invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. Freddie Mac has the following business segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other. The company reported a net income of $7.31 billion in 2020, up from $7.21 billion in 2019. Its shares are down over 50% in the last three months and more than 40% in the last one year.

Fannie Mae ($120,304 million)

Founded in 1938, it is a government-sponsored company that provides financing for the purchase of homes, multifamily rental housing, as well as refinancing existing mortgages. Fannie Mae has the following business segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The company reported a net income of $11.81 billion in 2020, down from $14.16 billion in 2019. Its shares are down over 46% in the last three months and more than 34% in the last one year.