The CDMX has 10 key points in the Economic Reactivation Plan

The Government of Mexico City presented its Economic Reactivation Plan , strategy that seeks to reactivate the economic and tourism activity of the capital as the Historic Center .

Luz Elena González, Secretary of Administration and Finance presented the Economic Reactivation Plan, pointed out that with the cases of COVID-19 contagion on the rise again, it is important to take care of people, but the economy cannot be ignored.

This strategy is supported by the advancement of vaccination, since it is expected that by October the majority of people over 18 years of age will already be immunized with the full schedule. That is why the campaign will have the slogan “activate without risking”.

Close is not an option

In a press conference, the head of the capital's government Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned that the reduction or closure of economic activities is no longer an option, so it is necessary to learn to operate with the virus safely.

The City's Economic Reactivation Plan includes axes, with which it will regain its dynamism and guarantee great rights and protect the health of all.

With this in mind, they presented 10 points of the new Economic Reactivation Plan:

1. Guarantee vaccination for everyone: "We hope that by the end of this week we can reach a coverage of 83.8% of the adult population with at least one dose," said Luz Elena González.

2. Support for the income of families and MSMEs: Through social programs and credits.

3. Public investment in mobility, water and social infrastructure: With equal opportunities, improves living conditions and helps provide the physical infrastructure on which private investment is deployed.

4. Emerging actions for the reactivation of construction: There will be extensions in procedures for real estate developers and the closings of work in housing, hospital and school buildings will be suspended until December.

5. Promotion of strategic projects with private companies: such as the construction of the Aztlán urban park, in what was the Chapultepec Fair, and the Ignacio Zaragoza elevated viaduct.

6. Tourist and cultural reactivation: Campaign to promote capital tourism in commercial airplanes with more than 20 destinations, in buses throughout the country, billboards and billboards, as well as in digital media.

7. Impulso Vallejo I: An investment of 234 million pesos will be allocated for the improvement of this industrial zone of Azcapotzalco by the Water System of Mexico City and the Ministry of Works and Services.

8. Reactivation of the Historic Center: Injection of 4,980 million pesos for private real estate developments for housing, museums, hotels and commercial spaces.

9. Circular economy and clean energies: Investment of 400.8 million pesos for the photovoltaic plant, the expansion of the biodiesel plant and the construction of two plants for the use of construction waste at the Central de Abastos.

10. Safe city: Reinforcement of the police presence in commercial areas, department stores and public transport stops.