Entrepreneurs are sought to help improve the quality of life of farmers in Mexico

Do you have an innovative project that helps to improve the problems of the Mexican countryside? Then this program is for you. This is Siembra , New Ventures' new acceleration program, focused on agribusiness.

“We are looking for early-stage ventures that bring innovative solutions to the field and help improve the quality of life of farmers and their communities,” explains Francisco Lizcano Bazaldúa, Project Manager at New Ventures, who is leading the program.

The program is focused on accelerating entrepreneurs up to 35 years of age with early stage projects. Ideally, they already have a minimum viable product or in the prototyping stage, although well-developed ideas that are supported by feasibility studies will also be accepted. Companies that are already operating and that have a little traction will also be able to participate.

It can be technological tools that improve or make more efficient field production, digital training or projects with a gender perspective or financial inclusion focused on farmers. Likewise, that they promote the fair trade oriented to the field, explains Lizcano.

Profits

The best 50 projects will be able to participate in a two-week bootcamp with workshops on relevant topics such as finance, business model, marketing, sales, impact, as well as networking and inspiration sessions.

Subsequently, 10 projects will be selected that will be accelerated for four months. Those with the greatest potential for scalability will have access to financing through Viwala, which in turn will strengthen their credit history.

All the selected projects will become part of Colectiva NV and will have access to the benefits of its network of students, underlines Francisco.

Siembra is developed by New Ventures México, through a donation from Bayer, whose specialists will participate as mentors in the bootcamp.

